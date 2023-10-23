Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has inked a 185.9 million Saudi riyals ($49.56 million) contract with Al-Sharif Group and KEC Limited to manufacture and supply electrical towers.



The contract will run for 10 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.



In September, KEC International, an infrastructure EPC major headquartered in India, said its transmission and distribution business won a contract worth 11.45 billion Indian rupees ($137.72 million) to design, supply and install a 380kV overhead transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

