Saudi Arabia’s Tdafoq Energy Partners and India’s Delectrik Systems have signed a distribution and manufacturing agreement for Delectrik’s Vanadium Redox Flow Battery products in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Under the agreement, Tdafoq will also set up a flow battery manufacturing plant in the Kingdom, which will be scaled to a GWh capacity by 2025, a joint press statement said.

Delectrik’s Vanadium Flow Batteries are designed to be used in residential, commercial, industrial and grid-scale stationary energy storage applications.

Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50 percent of its energy from clean sources by 2030.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)