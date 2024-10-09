Saudi global cement and clinker exports exceeded 8.48 million tonnes (mt) in 2023, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has said.

Saudi Arabia ranks first in the Arab world and 10th globally in cement production, with a production capacity exceeding 80 million tonnes annually from 20 Saudi factories, Alkhorayef said in his speech at the inauguration of the first sustainability report by City Cement Company, attended by Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Eng Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer.

He said local demand for cement reached around 47.3mt last year, with expectations that spending in the construction sector will reach SR6 trillion ($1.6 trillion) by 2030, which indicates a growing demand for cement driven by the massive development projects currently under way in the kingdom, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

Boosting production capacities

The minister also called for the augmentation of Saudi cement companies' production capacities to meet the needs of the local market and development projects in the kingdom while also contributing to providing cement in global markets.

He said: "The cement sector in the kingdom has a promising future, with several leading companies constantly adopting the latest manufacturing technologies, helping to improve production efficiency. Recently, some companies have been active in upgrading and replacing some of their production lines to enhance quality."

The launch of City Cement Company's first sustainability report represents a significant achievement in the kingdom's cement industry, aligning with the country's sustainable development goals as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The company seeks to be a leader in this field, presenting tangible initiatives in governance, social responsibility, and environment protection in its report, further boosting its position as a responsible company that adheres to the best global practices.--TradeArabia News Service

