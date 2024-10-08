Saudi’s NEOM giga project is building a SAR 700 million ready-mix concrete facility in partnership with local company Asas Al-Mohileb to cater to the construction of The Line city.

Work on the foundation piles of the linear city in north-west Saudi Arabia has begun, with nearly 1,000 out of over 30,000 piles placed to date.

The complex of batching plants will produce over 20,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) of ready-mix green concrete when peak operations start in January 2025, according to a press statement by NEOM. It will also incorporate carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology and energy-saving solutions.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.