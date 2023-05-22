Saudi Aramco has awarded two contracts worth 2.65 billion Saudi riyals ($706.61 million) to local steel pipe manufacturers.

The oil giant awarded a contract of more than SAR 1.8 billion to East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry for manufacturing and supplying steel pipes.

Separately, Aramco awarded a SAR 847 million contract to Group Five Pipe Saudi Company to manufacture and supply spiral-welded steel pipes.

The pipes will be used for the transportation of local gas for the Master Gas System project, owned by Aramco, with a length of 308,540 metres, and a diameter of 56 inches.

