An official source in the mobile market said that Samsung Electronics is considering manufacturing its smart phones in Egypt.

According to the source, the manufacturing is expected to take place through the company’s industrial complex in Beni Suef, which manufactures school TVs and tablet screens.

A number of mobile companies announced their intention to manufacture their mobile phones in Egypt, with Vivo announcing the establishment of a factory in the Industrial Zone of the Tenth of Ramadan with investments of $20m, while Etisal will manufacture traditional and smart Nokia phones in its factory in the Industrial Zone of Sixth of October. Oppo also announced the establishment of a factory in Egypt with investments of $30m and a production capacity of 4.5 million phones annually.

Chinese newspaper Global Times said in a report on its website that the agreement concluded by OPPO with the Egyptian government to establish a factory in Egypt may herald a mass exodus of Chinese mobile phone companies from India amid the country’s escalating crackdown against Chinese companies, according to the description of the newspaper.

The newspaper also published a report in recent days about Chinese manufacturers looking for alternatives to India to transfer their factories to, and Egypt came on the list of these manufacturers’ options, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

According to the newspaper’s website, a Chinese executive at one of the companies said that the companies will evaluate bilateral relations, market potential, preferential policies, and labour costs before making their decision.

