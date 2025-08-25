Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange listed Aamal Company's joint venture, Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, has been awarded a QR113mn contract by Consolidated Contractors Group (CCG).



Under this contract, which extends until July 2027, Frijns, a leading fabricator of high-quality for the petrochemical and process industries, will undertake the supply, fabrication, and painting of pipe support works for Qatar Energy’s North Field South LNG (liquefied natural gas) facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, strengthening Frijns’ position as a leading provider of structural steel solutions in Qatar's energy sector.



Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori, chief executive officer of Aamal Company, said this significant contract win for Frijns Steel Construction ME underscores the strength and diversity of Aamal's portfolio of companies.



"We are proud to support Frijns in their contribution to Qatar's vital energy sector and are confident in their ability to deliver exceptional results on this project. Aamal is committed to supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030, and this project aligns with our strategic focus on contributing to the country's infrastructure development," he said.

Rob Frijns, managing director and partner of Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, said it brings decades of experience and a dedication to excellence to this North Field South LNG project.



"We value this partnership with CCG and are confident that our expertise will ensure the successful and timely completion of this critical infrastructure," he said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

