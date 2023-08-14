Arab Finance: Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal have officially inaugurated the intermediate hard waste station located at Port Said Road in Ghamra district, according to a statement on August 13th.

Worth a total of EGP 80 million, the station was built on a 4,381-square-meter area to serve 8 districts in northern Cairo, with a daily capacity ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 tons.

The station was established within the framework of the contract signed between the Local Development, Environment, and Planning ministries and the Arab Organization for Industrialization to execute the first phase of waste system infrastructure’s projects.

The Ministry of Local Development has established seven fixed and mobile intermediate hard waste stations so far for a total of EGP 220 million, Amna noted.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).