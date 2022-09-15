Petrofac, a leading global service provider in the energy sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Hydrogen Center to collaborate in enhancing the capabilities of the renewable energy sector in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly with regard to green hydrogen production.

The Oman Hydrogen Center, based at the German University of Technology, is the first research facility of its kind in Oman. It also supports, as part of its vigorous activities, the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to accelerate its transition to renewable energy, in addition to being an international centre for research, technology, education, industry and economic applications, in line with the Oman Vision 2040.

Petrofac has a proven track record of supporting renewable energy projects across a wide range of technologies, having recently completed a front-end engineering design for green hydrogen production facilities, as well as several studies for industrial users around the world. Petrofac will provide its technical expertise and facilitate the utilisation of its extensive experience in the design, management and implementation of complex projects, and capacity building through knowledge transfer.

This partnership between Petrofac and Oman Hydrogen Center aims to achieve significant benefits, aiming at the effective implementation of green hydrogen projects and helping to accelerate the energy transition in the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to providing expertise and supporting the growth of the hydrogen sector, and developing and empowering national competencies in the country. Takatof Training Center Petrofac Oman is also committed to providing access to educational resources and technical and practical training to develop students' skills from its headquarters in the Knowledge Oasis in Muscat.

Dr Khalid al Jahwari, Regional Director of Petrofac in Oman said: “In response to global energy demand, and in line with the highest standards of efficiency, we, along with our industry partners, are looking to enable all potential technologies. Green hydrogen provides an opportunity to help accelerate the energy transition in the region. The Sultanate of Oman has removed carbon from many parts of our sectors. This partnership is designed to meet the needs of new complex energy assets, with a focus on engineering excellence and ever more skilled efficiencies. With our combined knowledge, experience and capabilities, we are here to support this transition.”

In her comment, Dr Sawsan al Riyami, Director of the Oman Hydrogen Center, said: “We are witnessing unremitting efforts by government units, industries and scientists to accelerate the energy transition and support the green economy. Therefore, our cooperation with Petrofac comes with the aim of developing specific studies related to renewable energies and the green hydrogen economy, by focusing on Technical training that includes a hands-on operating session. This will enable us to build our Omani competencies in the energy sector.”

