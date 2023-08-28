Oman and Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of green energy transition.

“The MoU seeks to achieve better understanding of green transition policies and technologies, cooperation between the two countries’ governmental and industrial establishments, organisations, and research institutions, and enhance coordination between the two sides during respective forums around the world”, Oman News Agency reported.

The cooperation extends to developing environment friendly technologies during the production, storage, delivery and use of green energy, and building capacities to respond to the climate crisis, the report added.

In an interview to Times of Oman in June 2023, South Korean Ambassador Kim Kiejoo said government agencies of both the countries are intensively engaging to develop an energy transition partnership framework that includes e-mobility, electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered vehicles and transportation in general.

Oman and South Korea share a significant long standing energy partnership with Oman LNG currently supplying around 10 percent of South Korea’s annual LNG consumption. Two-way trade between the countries was $5.66 billion in 2022.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

