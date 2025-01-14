UAE's NMDC Energy has opened a fabrication yard in the Ras Al Khair Special Economic Zone in Saudi Arabia at the cost of 200 million UAE dirhams ($54.45 million) to support regional and global maritime and offshore industries.

The facility spans 400,000 square metres and is designed to provide a range of fabrication services, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed entity said in a statement on Tuesday.

These include the construction of offshore facilities and structures, as well as the design and assembly of modular (prefabricated) units onshore, with annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.