Morocco is planning to chalk out a new industrial project strategy to develop the manufacturing sector and support the economy, newspapers said on Wednesday.

Industry and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour discussed the strategy with representatives of the private sector in the North African Arab country on Tuesday.

“We are meeting with all those who represent the private sector to devise a new industrial strategy…I can say that this strategy is now being prepared and it take into consideration all the needs and challenges in this sector,” Mezzour said, quoted by Hespress and other Moroccan publications.

The Minister said the new strategy focuses on partnership between the public and private sector and that it aims to “create jobs and achieve sustainable development.”

A statement by private sector representatives said after the meeting with Mezzour that the new strategy is also designed to promote “made-in-Morocco trademark”, spur small and medium industrial projects and upgrade logistics facilities in Morocco, adding that “increasing exports will be a priority in the strategy.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

