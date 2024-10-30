Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development has signed an agreement with France’s TotalEnergies to advance green hydrogen production in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, local Arabic language news outlet Sabah Agadir reported.

This project, valued at over $1 billion, aims to harness Morocco’s solar and wind resources for producing green hydrogen and ammoniam, the report said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

