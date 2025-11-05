Morocco's Safran Aircraft Engine Complex in Nouaceur is set to double the country's aerospace sector exports, according to Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour.

The country has progressed from manufacturing engine covers to producing entire engines.

Mezzour highlighted, "This project alone should double Morocco's aerospace sector exports and generate substantial ripple effects for the national economy."

Construction on the 3.5 billion Moroccan dirhams project began on 15 October, bringing the total value of Safran Group's investments in its new industrial ecosystem to €350 million.

This move positions Morocco among the select few nations manufacturing aircraft engines.

Located in the Midparc Integrated Industrial Zone, the complex will feature a plant for assembling and testing LEAP engines, which power Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, as well as a maintenance and repair unit for new-generation engines.

Morocco's aerospace manufacturing industry comprises over 150 companies, with local content reaching up to 40 per cent in production processes. In 2024, the sector recorded export revenues of MAD 26.4 billion.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.