US-based global confectionery giant Mars has completed a $280 million expansion of its Egyptian manufacturing facility, raising total investments in the country to over $500 million and making it one of the company’s largest factory investments globally in more than a decade, a top company executive said.

Chantal Templeton, General Manager for Mars Middle East and Africa told Zawya Projects that with the addition of new production lines, the factory’s total capacity has increased to 120,000 tonnes per year, including 65,000 tonnes of chocolate output.

“Previously, the capacity was about 25,000 tonnes, so this expansion adds 40,000 tonnes of new capacity,” she said.

Templeton said Egypt’s strategic location and skilled workforce were key factors behind the investment decision.

“We’re growing rapidly — both in Egypt and in international markets — so we needed to increase our production capacity,” she explained. “Egypt offers an attractive environment for expansion.”

The facility, located within 6th of October City, now exports to more than 50 countries across the Middle East, Africa, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. With the new capacity, exports will account for over 90 percent of total output, positioning Egypt as a major export hub within Mars’s global supply chain.

The company has also introduced new product lines including rolled wafer versions of Twix, Snickers, and Bounty, as well as advanced filled-bar technology for Galaxy Flutes—the only Mars factory worldwide currently producing this format.

Sustainability focus

Mars Egypt has cut water use by 20 percent, reduced carbon emissions by 9 percent, and sends zero waste to landfill.

“We’re not fully solar-powered yet, but a portion of our energy does come from solar sources. More importantly, we are committed to reducing our overall greenhouse gas emissions and lowering dependence on non-renewable energy,” Templeton said.

Around 70 percent of the plant’s raw materials are locally sourced, with international procurement limited to specialised machinery.

“We prioritise local inputs wherever possible,” she added.

Mars currently ranks as the second-largest confectionery company in Egypt and among the top five globally. “The Egyptian market still has ample room for growth, and we see healthy competition that ultimately benefits consumers through innovation and quality,” Templeton said.

She reiterated that Egypt remains central to Mars’s regional and global manufacturing strategy. “This expansion represents the largest single factory investment Mars has made anywhere in the world in over ten years - a strong vote of confidence in Egypt’s investment climate, talent base, and strategic potential.”

