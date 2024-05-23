Mars Egypt, the local subsidiary of US-headquartered food and confectionery manufacturer Mars, is planning to invest $250 million over the next 18 months in capacity expansion of its 6th of October factory.

Mars Egypt’s plant director Osama Hellal said the investment will increase the factory’s overall production capacity from 25,000 tonnes per year to 40,000 tonnes per year.

He said the factory currently has 6 production lines and produces around 150 products representing a total investment of $200 million. The planned expansion will add 2 new production lines and 15 new products by the start of 2025.

Hellal stated that the company is also emphasising sustainability in its operations having secured LEED certification as the first waste-free plant operating outside the US and Europe since 2007

He said: “Mars places great emphasis on environmental protection and sustainability, implementing the latest technologies in production processes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, efficiently manage waste, minimise water consumption and reuse, as well as handle non-natural refrigerants, among others.

Mars Egypt, which commenced operations in 2001, exports its products to over 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and to Australia and Saudi Arabia, with the Egyptian market serving as a major marketing hub for Middle Eastern and African markets.

