AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and Germany's LUMA-International Company on Monday signed an agreement under which the JPMC will supply the German company with its medium-quality raw phosphate needs.

Under the 20-year agreement, the JPMC will sell 850,000 tons per year to the German company at international market rates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement was signed by JPMC CEO Abdulwahab Rawad and Managing Director at LUMA-International Ralf Keller, in the presence of JPMC Chairman Muhammad Thneibat. Thneibat expressed hope that the deal will open wider scopes of cooperation between the JPMC and German companies in the field of phosphate fertilisers.

Keller said that his company is looking forward to more cooperation with the JPMC and new partnerships to produce phosphoric acid and phosphate fertilisers.

The two sides had previously discussed prospects for establishing a phosphoric acid plant in Aqaba or Al-Shidiyah and agreed to continue these discussions to sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard.