Jordan is working on a strategy that will encourage investment in green hydrogen projects as part of a medium-term plan to become a regional renewable energy hub, a Jordanian official was quoted on Friday as saying.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is working on the strategy, which is now in its final stage, the Ministry’s Secretary General Amani Azzam said.

Azzam, whose remarks at an Amman energy conference this week was published by Addustour newspaper, said several major renewable energy projects are underway in Jordan and that new projects would be unveiled in the near future.

Azzam told the conference that the green strategy is part of Jordan’s 2020-2030 renewable energy plan that will turn the country into a regional hub in this sector and expand the share of renewables in Jordan’s energy mix, adding that the Ministry has set a target to boost that share to 50 percent in 2030.

