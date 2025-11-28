JK DryChem Industries, a subsidiary of JK Cement, has invested AED6 million ($1.63 million) in setting up its manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

The new plant will serve as a regional hub for the production of advanced construction chemicals and additives, supporting industrial development and strengthening the company’s regional supply chain.

The lease agreement for the new facility was recently signed by Ian Hunt, Chief Customer Experience Officer at RAKEZ, and Amit Kothari, Director – UAE & Africa Business and CEO of JK DryChem, at Compass Coworking Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Spanning 5,000 sq m, the facility is scheduled to commence operations in January 2026 from RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone. In its first phase, it is expected to create approximately 50 skilled jobs in Ras Al Khaimah and introduce high-performance products such as liquid admixtures, prepared additives, dry-mix materials, and coatings that enhance construction efficiency and sustainability.

JK Cement chose RAKEZ as its base for expansion due to the zone’s strategic location, particularly its proximity to Saqr Port, the region’s largest bulk-handling terminal, allowing seamless import of raw materials and export of finished products. The new facility will initially cater to the UAE market and later expand exports to the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia, said a company statement.

Kothari said: “Establishing our base in RAKEZ was a strategic decision aligned with the vision and guidance of our Manging Director, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania. The economic zone offers world-class infrastructure, efficient setup services, and a supportive ecosystem that enables our long-term growth in the Middle East and beyond. Ras Al Khaimah continues to reinforce its position as a leading industrial hub, and we are proud to contribute to its manufacturing landscape as we scale our regional operations.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s construction and building materials sector is witnessing remarkable growth, creating strong opportunities for manufacturers like JK Cement to expand and innovate. At RAKEZ, we are proud to provide the ideal platform with advanced infrastructure, streamlined processes, and cost-effective facilities that empower our partners to scale efficiently. The launch of JK DryChem Industries LLC is a testament to the emirate’s thriving industrial landscape and our shared commitment to driving sustainable manufacturing growth.”

