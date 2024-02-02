Arab Finance: The Japanese automotive parts supplier Yazaki Corporation will build a wiring harnesses factory in Egypt with investments worth €30 million, Asharq Business reported, citing CEO of Yazaki Europe Hans Lemmens.

The factory will be built on an area of 70,000 square meters in Fayoum governorate and will offer more than 3,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The project's production will be fully exported at a value of up to €100 million annually.

The construction works of the project are scheduled to be wrapped up by the end of this year, with the first phase of production and exporting to kick off within the next few months.

