Iraq has completed the construction of its first plant to produce glass fibre-reinforced plastics (GRP) pipes that are used in infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani inaugurated the factory in the Southern Basra city on Saturday, Baghdad Alyoum newspaper and other Iraqi publications said.

They quoted Sudani as saying the plant’s products would be used in local infrastructure projects and would be supplies pipes to foreign companies which have signed contracts with the Iraqi Oil Ministry, adding that it would allow the OPEC member to completely stop imports of such pipes.

“This plant has been set up by the national private sector…we are determined to support local projects and provide all necessary facilities to investors,” he said.

The report said the plant was built by Iraq’s Narjes Group with the help of Italy’s TOPFIBRA and has a production capacity of seven tonnes per hour. The report did not mention project costs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

