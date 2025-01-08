PHOTO
India's top engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its heavy engineering unit has secured "significant" orders from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The company bagged a repeat order from a top oil & gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) revamp project, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The business also won an order from a client in Kuwait to supply critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.
The exact value of the contracts was not given, but L&T puts the value of "significant" orders between INR I1000-2500 crores ($116.46- 291.15 million).
L&T said on Tuesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) won major orders from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait.
(1 US Dollar =85.87 Indian rupees)
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
