Abu Dhabi-based Gulf Capital company, one of the leading private investment firms in the region, is planning to expand investments in sustainable projects in the region, its co-founder and CEO was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Karim El-Solh told CNBC Arabia cable news TV that the comany plans to expand its investments in sustainable projects in the Gulf and Asia.

He said the firm is also planning to list its shares in the local stock market,

once Assets Under Management (AUM) hit the $10-billion mark.

Solh said the firm currently controls assets of around 11 billion dirhams ($2.9 billion) of which AED3 billion ($817 million) is in Saudi Arabia.

“We plan to go public when our assets reach $10 billion…we also have plans to expand our investments in sustainable projects in the Gulf and Asia and to launch a fourth investment portfolio with a value of $800 million,” he said without providing details.

Solh also said Egypt is an important market for Gulf Capital, which controls six firms in that country with total assets of more than $200 million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

