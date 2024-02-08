ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, announced that it has welcomed Gulf Biopolymers Industries Ltd. (GBI) to the KEZAD ecosystem. The GBI facility will be the first unique producer of biomass-based, recyclable and biodegradable polymer in the Middle East.

GBI's commitment to sustainability and innovative technology in manufacturing Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and its additional upstream products resonate with KEZAD's vision of promoting eco-friendly and technologically advanced business environments.

GBI's state-of-the-art facility across 135,000 sqm in KEZAD, with a capacity of 30,000 million tonnes per annum is dedicated to producing PLA, a fully biodegradable material derived from renewable resources. GBI's venture is a leap towards meeting the global demand for sustainable products and driving further research and development in biodegradable polymers.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, “The establishment of GBI's facility is more than an industrial venture; it is a catalyst for broader economic growth and environmental sustainability. By attracting similar industries and supporting services, KEZAD is creating a vibrant network of innovation and business synergy with GBI as a key facet of this ecosystem.

“KEZAD Group is thrilled to welcome Gulf Biopolymers Industries Ltd. and looks forward to the enduring, positive impact of our collaboration on the region and the industry at large. Together, we are setting new standards for industrial innovation and commitment to a sustainable future.”

Harald Kroll, CEO Gulf Biopolymers Industries, said, “We are proud to announce the establishment of the first biopolymer plant in The MENA region. This project is a milestone for the reduction of fossil-based plastics and advancing the adoption of environmentally friendly PLA polymers. Together with our customers, we are actively contributing to decarbonisation, advancing the circular economy, and creating a less polluted future for our planet. GBI is very much looking forward to closely collaborating with the KEZAD Group with the best fit for our project”.

Under the 50-year lease agreement, GBI will leverage KEZAD's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and a supportive ecosystem to foster growth and innovation.