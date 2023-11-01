US-headquartered global digital infrastructure company Equinix announced on Wednesday the opening of its third International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Dubai Production City, Dubai.

With an investment of over $60 million in the first phase, the new centre, which will be known as DX3, will provide 1,800 cabinets of capacity across two phases or a total footprint of 12,000 square metres, making it Equinix’s largest data centre in the region, the company said in a press statement.

The statement said the total investment in DX3 would be over $100 million when it is fully built out.

According to the statement, DX3 has been designed with a focus on innovation, which allows efficient power consumption with cutting-edge technologies in cooling, redundancy and scalability, and planned to be fully powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

"With the rising wave of AI-driven innovation in the UAE, we are excellently positioned to provide local businesses with the essential digital infrastructure," said Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director, Equinix MENA.

The company's Dubai campus, comprising DX3 and DX1 data centres, is its regional connectivity hub.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.