Starlink, a US satellite internet provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is in talks with Morocco to launch a project in the Moroccan Sahara, press reports said on Thursday.

The project could bring significant dynamism to Morocco’s southern provinces by providing high-speed satellite-backed internet, the Addis Ababa-based Africa Intelligence news website reported.

“The company is currently in talks with Morocco, relying on Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and coordinating with the Royal Cabinet to implement this project,” the report said, quoting sources in Morocco.

International reports indicate that Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, has revolutionised global internet connectivity.

The company offers high-speed, low-latency internet services worldwide, particularly in remote and rural areas lacking traditional telecommunications infrastructure.

“This project is particularly suitable for Morocco’s southern provinces due to the vastness of the Moroccan Sahara, where extending wired internet networks presents significant challenges and requires substantial financial investments. Starlink’s satellite-based solution makes it an attractive alternative to overcome these difficulties,” Africa Intelligence said.

The report noted that Starlink has already launched several projects in countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Europe, parts of South America, and Australia. The company is currently expanding its services in Africa and the Middle East, with plans to enter more markets, including Morocco.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

