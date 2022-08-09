Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the government to reinforce the national plan to boost renewable energy and maximize its value, the Spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency stated in an official statement on August 7th.

This plan aims to diversify energy resources required for the development process, including green hydrogen, the statement highlighted.

Moreover, El-Sisi urged the addition of green hydrogen to the integrated energy system in partnership with the private sector and major global expertise in the field, while working on the localization of manufacturing electrolysis equipment.

This will help Egypt to keep up with the global development concerning climate change and the transition to green energy.

The president discussed these plans in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, and Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

During the meeting, the latest updates on the new and renewable electricity generated from wind and solar energies were showcased in collaboration with the private sector and foreign partners under Egypt’s sustainable energy strategy.

It is worth noting that the strategy targets bringing renewable energy production to 42% of the country’s electricity mix by 2035.