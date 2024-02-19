Egypt-based cold chain company Sullex announced on Sunday that it has commenced the development of the country’s first smart temperature-controlled logistics city for the production and trading of chilled and frozen food products in Giza Governorate.

The $150 million SulleX-TRC will span an area of 510,000 square metres (sqm) in the Giza Governorate, and aims to become a regional hub for the manufacturing and trading of frozen agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, and chilled meat, poultry, and dairy products,

“SulleX-TRC’s outstanding location contributes to supporting export operations, making it a regional hub linked to agricultural collection centres serving local communities in Upper Egypt, distribution centres to serve Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, and Europe. This is due to its proximity to major logistics road networks as well as its proximity to many industrial zones, seaports, dry ports, and airports,” said Andrew Daniel, Chairman of SulleX.

He said the city will cater to small-scale farmers and large agricultural companies and reduce the 30 percent loss in agricultural products traded in Upper Egypt due to the lack of adequate cold storage infrastructure. Additionally, the smart temperature-controlled storages and food industry services offered by the city will significantly reduce the initial capital investment for manufacturers by more than 50 percent, he claimed.

SulleX-TRC will provide as sorting, packing and tracking services as well as refrigerated transport, customs clearance, and assistance in global marketing.

Abeer Taha, Managing Director and Board Member of Sullex said SulleX-TRC will comprise approximately 60 chilled and frozen food factories with areas starting from 1,250 sqm, 13 smart temperature-controlled warehouses with storage capacities of up to 10,000 pallets.

“Additionally, this gated city will include an office building 2,000 sqm targeting banks, international shipping lines, shipping companies, insurance companies, ISO companies, and related activities. It will also feature a fuel station, weighting station, a recreation zone and a food court,” she said.

Taha said the city will also adhere to the sustainability standards in infrastructure, waste recycling systems, and resource efficiency with emphasis on generating electricity from renewable energy sources and aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

