Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and Ahmed Essam El-Din, Deputy Governor of Ismailia, laid the foundation stonnee on Tuesday for two textile and ready-made garment projects in the West Qantara Industrial Zone, affiliated with SCZONE.

The projects, with total investments of $20.5m, will span a combined area of 68,000 square metres and are expected to provide around 4,600 direct job opportunities.

The first project, developed by Top New Garment Group, a Chinese company specialising in ready-made and sportswear manufacturing, involves investments worth $7.2m. The integrated factory will cover 28,000 sqm, create 4,000 jobs, and produce over 25m garments annually, all dedicated to export. Operations are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

The second project, by Top Credit Textile, focuses on fabric and textile production with an investment of $13.3m. It will occupy 40,000 sqm, generate 600 jobs, and produce over 28,000 tonnes of textiles annually, 80% of which will be exported.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Gamal El-Din noted that the first phase of the West Qantara development project has so far attracted 44 projects, either completed or under construction, with total investments reaching $1.17bn. These ventures cover nearly 2.8m sqm and provide around 60,000 direct job opportunities—achievements made within just two years of launching the zone’s development.

He added that the zone’s success stems from its strategic geographic location, skilled workforce, and integration with Egypt’s seaports, giving it a competitive edge as a regional hub for textiles, garments, and other industries such as food and agro-industrial manufacturing.

Gamal El-Din further revealed that new project inaugurations in West Qantara will be announced soon, reflecting investors’ growing confidence in the area. He highlighted SCZONE’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure readiness and provide logistical support and streamlined licensing procedures, creating a competitive and integrated investment environment.

He concluded that these developments reinforce SCZONE’s position as a global industrial and logistics hub, supported by a comprehensive framework of direct and indirect economic incentives.

