Egyptian contractor Korra Energi will construct two factory buildings and an office building for Mevac’s veterinary vaccine project in Ismailia governorate.

Mevac, the biggest private sector manufacturer of veterinary vaccines in Egypt, and in the Middle East and Africa region, is a majority owned by US-based Kemin Industries.

MEVAC has invested 2.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($71 million) in the three-building project, located in Ismailia Governorate, disclosed Ayman Korra, Chairman of Korra Energi.

Korra told Zawya Projects that the construction of the ‘national project’ would be completed within 15 months.

He said: “We are proud that we are the first choice for customers, especially in the health, pharmaceutical and hotel sectors. We are also proud of our contribution to the implementation of national projects.”

He said the one building, spread over 6,250 square metres, is dedicated to production of avian flu vaccines with a production capacity of 3.6 billion doses per annum; another building, spread over 8,367 sqm, would house a factory to manufacture genetically engineered vaccines for livestock and poultry sectors with an annual production capacity of four billion doses of loaded vaccine and five billion doses of live vaccines. The third building, spread over an area of 9,000 sqm, would serve a Research and Development Centre, and offices.

Korra said the company has implemented 225 projects across various sectors including 98 projects across multiple industrial sectors.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

