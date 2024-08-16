The Egyptian government has announced that National Strategy for Low-Carbon Hydrogen, as per a statement on August 15th.

The strategy aims to bolster Egypt’s endeavors to reduce carbon emissions and diversify clean and sustainable energy sources in accordance with its international obligations, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated.

Furthermore, the strategy seeks to cement cooperation with international partners and financial institutions to support research, development, and investment in this field, Cabinet’s Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homosany highlighted.

It also aims to enhance the economic efficiency in exploiting the domestic resources, he added.

El-Homosany pointed out that the National Green Hydrogen Council will be in charge of following up on the execution of the strategy on a yearly basis.

The strategy is expected to contribute to increasing the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to reach up to $18 billion by 2040 and creating over 100,000 job opportunities this year, he said.

It is also anticipated to double Egypt’s energy security, contribute to carbon dioxide emission reduction, and promote green economy transition.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).