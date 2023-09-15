Egypt has completed the first phase of the expansion of its oldest public steel plant and is pursuing Phase 2 to double current output, a newspaper said on Friday.

Production of iron pellets at the Delta Steel Mill Company has surged to 250,000 tonnes per year from 50,000 tonnes/year following the completion of Phase 1 of an expansion plan, the Arabic language daily Addustour said, quoting government sources.

Phase 2, which has been approved by the cabinet, will double output to 500,000 tonnes, the paper said.

The report said the completion of Phase 2 will ensure self-sufficiency and halt pellet imports.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

