Egypt - Unionaire Group, a leading home appliances manufacturer, has unveiled plans to launch a state-of-the-art factory with an investment of approximately EGP 6bn, marking a significant expansion in Egypt’s manufacturing sector.

The company is positioning the new facility to become the largest home appliances factory in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with a target export capacity of nearly $100m annually. Operations at the factory are expected to begin in 2026.

Mohamed Osman, Chairperson of Unionaire, revealed during a press conference that the company is set to invest between $200 million and $300m in expanding its Egyptian operations from 2025 to 2028. He also emphasized the company’s plans to form manufacturing partnerships in Morocco and Tunisia as part of its broader regional expansion strategy.

The new factory, spanning 100,000 square meters, will also focus on third-party production for global companies, underlining Unionaire’s commitment to boosting Egypt’s position as an attractive investment hub. Osman noted the importance of Egypt’s robust infrastructure in fostering investment and the growing interest of international firms in entering the Egyptian market.

As part of its technological innovation strategy, Unionaire also announced a range of new AI-integrated home and electrical appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, and air conditioners. These products reflect the latest advancements in global technology. Among the notable launches, the company introduced AI-powered stoves capable of cooking food without human intervention, marking the first such product in Egypt. Additionally, Unionaire has developed refrigerators equipped with technology that can eliminate bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus, while also featuring bottom-freezer and dual-cooling systems.

The company has also introduced an energy-efficient electric water heater, designed to heat water only during the specified period of use, reducing electricity consumption while providing comfort to consumers.

Youssef Osman, Vice Chairperson of Unionaire, highlighted the company’s extensive experience in the Egyptian market, with 16 factories and nearly 30 years of operation. He also reiterated Unionaire’s commitment to offering consumers the best options, combining the latest technology with lower operational costs and longer product lifespans.

Unionaire, recognized as the first company to manufacture air conditioners locally in Egypt, continues to push the envelope in both innovation and production capacity, aiming to expand its footprint in Egypt and abroad..

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

