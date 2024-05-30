Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved the president's directive to allocate approximately 385 feddans in the Suez Governorate for the establishment of the Suez Steel Company to advance Egypt's steel industry, as per a statement.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, it was agreed to establish a private free zone, named MAFI Company for Manufacturing Agricultural Crops, an Egyptian joint stock company on a 154,700 square meter land plot in Sadat City, Menoufia Governorate.

This private free zone will boost agricultural and food production for export, targeting an annual export volume of $200 million and providing employment opportunities for nationals.

The Egyptian cabinet has authorized Al Ahly for Development and Investment to establish the Al Ahly Capital investment zone, spanning approximately 2 million square meters in Giza Governorate.

This zone will cater to medium and small industries, encompassing various industrial, logistical, service, and commercial activities.

