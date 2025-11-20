Egypt - Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa, Minister of State for Military Production, attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Authority for Military Production and the Swiss company Stark to collaborate on the manufacturing and marketing of electric motors.

The minister affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to localize advanced manufacturing technologies within Military Production companies. He noted that cooperation with leading international firms—whether in military or civilian industries—has become increasingly essential amid global shifts and ongoing crises that underline the importance of relying on domestic capabilities to support the national economy.

Mostafa emphasized that the Ministry’s strategy focuses on maximizing the use of available resources, technological assets, and human expertise across its affiliated entities. These institutions, he said, form the backbone of Egypt’s military manufacturing and play a vital role in strengthening national industry. The strategy includes producing high-quality, competitively priced civilian products by leveraging surplus production capacity, as well as contributing to major national and development projects across the country.

Under the new agreement, the National Authority for Military Production and Stark will cooperate in manufacturing low-voltage (LV) electric motors ranging from 0.25 to 300 kilowatts within Military Production factories. Production will take place on a line compliant with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. This partnership is expected to bolster Egypt’s position as a regional hub for manufacturing and exporting electric motors and their control systems.

Representatives from Stark highlighted the company’s global leadership in electric-motor technology and expressed strong interest in partnering with the Ministry of Military Production. They praised the Ministry’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, technical and human resources, research facilities, and modern infrastructure, noting the precision and efficiency with which its companies execute major national projects. These factors, they said, create a solid foundation for promising long-term strategic cooperation—especially as Egypt continues to enhance its investment climate.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).