Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, witnessed the signing of a contract to establish an integrated spinning and textile industrial complex in New October City, with initial investments estimated at $350m.

The project will be developed under the private free zones system on an area of approximately 800,000 square metres within Industria October Industrial City. The agreement was signed between Elsewedy Industrial Development and Crystal International Group, one of the world’s leading textile manufacturers.

The contract was signed by Mohamed AlKammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, and Lo Ching Leung, Managing Director of Crystal International Group, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and representatives of both companies.

During the signing ceremony, Al-Wazir said the project aligns with the state’s strategy to revive and modernise the spinning and textile industry, deepen local manufacturing, increase value-added production, reduce import dependence, and boost industrial exports.

He noted that the selection of New October City reflects its strategic location and proximity to ports, modern road networks, and advanced transport infrastructure. Al-Wazir added that the project is fully consistent with Egypt’s sustainable development plans and will receive full government support, particularly if it expands to cover all stages of the value chain, including the local production of garment accessories, as well as dyeing and printing components.

The industrial complex will feature an integrated production system encompassing the spinning of natural and synthetic fibres, yarn production, advanced weaving, textile processing, finishing, and dyeing. This integrated approach is expected to enhance product quality, reduce waste, and strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian textile products in global markets.

The project will rely on advanced manufacturing technologies and high-efficiency production systems, while adhering to environmental sustainability standards and ensuring the efficient use of energy and water.

Once operational, the complex is expected to create around 20,000 direct jobs, making it one of the largest labour-intensive projects in the textile sector and supporting the state’s efforts to generate sustainable employment and develop skilled industrial labour.

Representatives of Crystal International Group said Egypt was selected due to its advanced industrial infrastructure, availability of skilled labour, and strategic geographic location, which facilitates access to European, American, and Asian markets. They described the project as one of the group’s largest textile investments in the region.

For his part, Mohamed AlKammah said the project represents a major strategic addition to Egypt’s textile industry and reflects the confidence of leading global groups in the Egyptian investment climate. He added that developing the complex under the private free zones system will support textile exports and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for the spinning and textile industry, in line with the state’s vision for sustainable industrial growth and export expansion in the coming years.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

