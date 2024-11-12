Egypt’s Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa has met Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk to review the ongoing collaboration between the two ministries, aimed at implementing a range of projects that benefit Egyptian citizens.

The meeting addressed updates on joint projects, such as the digital transformation of agricultural quarantine services, import and export management systems, and the restoration of Giza Zoo and Orman Garden.

He highlighted that this partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture aligns with the Ministry of Military Production’s strategic focus on supporting national and developmental projects in cooperation with various state entities as part of Egypt’s sustainable development plan. The ministry draws on its vast human, technical, and manufacturing expertise to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and quality in project execution, adhering to global benchmarks and defined timelines.

Minister Farouk expressed his appreciation for the fruitful collaboration, noting that utilizing the available resources and expertise of the Ministry of Military Production reflects the shared vision of the two ministries for integrated efforts in projects that serve the public good.

Farouk also announced the recent contract with the Ministry of Military Production to establish a digital transformation and automation system for agricultural quarantine, export, and import services, designed to streamline interactions for exporters and importers, reducing time, effort, and cost.

Additionally, the joint initiative for Giza Zoo and Orman Garden is progressing with careful attention to preserving the environmental, botanical, and historical elements of both sites.

Both ministers agreed to hold regular meetings to continually assess the implementation of joint projects, address any challenges promptly, and meet targets that positively impact Egypt’s agricultural sector and public service quality.

