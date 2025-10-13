Egypt - Mars Wrigley has officially inaugurated a major expansion of its manufacturing facility in 6th of October City, with new production lines representing an investment of over $280m between 2023 and 2025.

The ceremony was attended by Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport.

In his remarks, Minister El-Khatib highlighted that the expansion cements the status of Mars’ Egyptian factory as one of the company’s top five global facilities, and reflects growing international confidence in Egypt’s economy. He emphasized Egypt’s ability to provide a stable, attractive investment environment, underpinned by robust infrastructure and comprehensive industrial services, despite ongoing global economic challenges.

“This investment embodies the integration of investment, production, and export—a cornerstone of the Egyptian government’s new economic strategy,” El-Khatib stated. “Our focus is on deepening local industry, increasing value-added production, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Egyptian-made products.”

He further noted that with the launch of the new production lines, the factory will now export more than 90% of its output to over 50 markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This positions Mars Wrigley as one of Egypt’s leading food exporters, while reinforcing the country’s role as a regional hub for manufacturing and trade, bolstered by its strategic location and broad network of international trade agreements.

El-Khatib also emphasized the Egyptian government’s strong support for the project. The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and the General Authority for Investment, facilitated all necessary approvals and ensured that the project benefitted from the incentives offered under Egypt’s Investment Law.

“This success is the result of full coordination across all relevant authorities, which enabled smooth implementation and timely delivery of the project,” he concluded.

