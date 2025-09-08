Egypt - Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa met with Italian Ambassador to Egypt Michele Quaroni to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across military and civilian manufacturing sectors. The meeting took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in the Government District of the New Administrative Capital.

During the meeting, the Minister showcased the broad industrial, technological, and technical capabilities of the Ministry’s affiliated institutions. These include 15 industrial companies, in addition to a construction firm, an information systems company, a Center of Scientific and Technological Excellence, a maintenance company, a training sector, a medical center, testing ranges for weapons and ammunition, and the Academy of Advanced Engineering and Technology. Together, these entities position the Ministry of Military Production as a cornerstone of Egypt’s national industrial base.

Mostafa reaffirmed that the Ministry’s primary mission is to support the Armed Forces and Police by manufacturing a wide range of military products, including light, medium, and heavy ammunition, weapons, tanks, armored vehicles, equipment, and advanced electronic systems, all produced using modern technologies.

He pointed to ongoing cooperation with Italian firms, citing the example of the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage’s collaboration with Italian company SILES for DP to establish six field silos in the governorates of Minya, Sharqia, and Menoufia. Other partnerships also exist in both military and civilian sectors.

The Minister expressed his eagerness to strengthen existing collaborations and open new avenues for strategic partnerships that would benefit both nations. He also invited Italian companies to participate in the upcoming International Defense Exhibition (EDEX 2025), set to take place from 1 to 4 December 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center.

Ambassador Quaroni underscored the vast potential for expanding cooperation, noting the strong economic and industrial capabilities of both countries. He described Egypt as a promising investment destination, citing its unique geographic position—connecting Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East—alongside its energy resources, modern infrastructure, and skilled human capital, all of which support industrial growth and investment.

Quaroni emphasized the interest of Italian companies in working with Egypt’s Military Production entities, praising their advanced manufacturing expertise and their key role in localizing modern technologies across multiple sectors. He highlighted the importance of continuing to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and called for increased exchange of visits between technical and industrial delegations to explore collaboration opportunities on the ground.

He concluded that such direct engagement could lay the foundation for fruitful and strategic partnerships, especially given the deep-rooted friendship and growing cooperation between Egypt and Italy.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

