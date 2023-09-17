Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó to mull promoting localization of the railway industry in Egypt, according to a statement.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost the private investments in Egypt as well as the activation of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed at the Egyptian-Hungarian joint committee held earlier this year.

This came on the sidelines of Al-Mashat’s visit to Hong Kong to attend the Belt and Road Summit 2023.

