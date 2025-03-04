Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed an investment agreement with Chinese apparel manufacturer Gold Star Fashion to establish a garment production facility in the West Qantara Industrial Zone.

The agreement, signed at SCZONE’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was finalized by SCZONE Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din and Gold Star Fashion Chairperson Han Shoutin. The $4.5 million project will cover 23,000 square meters and is expected to generate 2,000 jobs. All production will be designated for export.

Gamal El-Din highlighted that in just 20 months, West Qantara Industrial Zone has become a global hub for textile and apparel manufacturing, attracting 15 investment projects to date. He attributed this growth to SCZONE’s proactive investment promotion strategy, which focuses on developing integrated industrial complexes to drive sustainable industrial expansion.

“This new project further cements West Qantara’s position as a prime destination for foreign investment, particularly in ready-made garments,” Gamal El-Din said. “SCZONE remains committed to enhancing the investment climate by providing essential infrastructure and incentives, supporting economic growth, job creation, and increased exports.”

Gold Star Fashion, a vertically integrated company specializing in design, production, and export, operates across key markets in China, the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Chairperson Han Shoutin stated that the company’s GT Fashion Egypt project aligns with its global expansion strategy.

“This investment strengthens Gold Star Fashion’s international presence while contributing to economic development and employment in the region,” Han said. “GT Fashion Egypt is poised to become a key operational hub for our company in Africa and the Middle East, reinforcing our leadership in the fashion industry.”

Currently, the West Qantara Industrial Zone is home to 12 textile and apparel projects, forming a fully integrated manufacturing cluster that includes design, spinning, weaving, printing, dyeing, and garment production. The zone also features a luggage manufacturing facility. With export rates ranging between 90% and 100%, West Qantara is positioning itself as a strategic industrial centre capable of meeting regional and global demand in the textile sector.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt