Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed on Sunday that the value of trade exchange between Egypt and Germany increased to $4.8bn in 2021, compared to $4.6bn in 2020 — an increase of 5.2%.

The agency indicated that the volume of Egyptian exports to Germany increased to $848.2m in 2021, compared to $646.1m in 2020 — an increase of 31.3% — while the value of Egyptian imports from Germany amounted to $4bn, compared to $3.9bn — an increase of 1 %.

According to the agency, the top commodity groups exported by Egypt to Germany in 2021 included air and spacecrafts worth $95.7m, clothes worth $87.4m, fruits worth $67.1m, machinery and electrical equipment worth $58.7m, and seeds and oil fruits worth $58.2m.

On the other hand, the top commodity groups that Egypt imported from Germany in 2021 included cars, tractors, and bicycles at a value of $972.9m; boilers, machines, and mechanical devices at a value of $808.3m; pharmaceutical products worth $443.8m; plastics and their products at a value of $209.2m; and machinery, appliances, and electrical equipment worth $207.7m.

The agency added that the value of German investments in Egypt amounted to $300.2m during FY2020/21, compared to the previous FY’s $267.9m — an increase of 12.1%.

Furthermore, the value of remittances from Egyptians working in Germany recorded $130.7m, compared to $117.6m — an increase of 11.1% — while the value of remittances from Germans working in Egypt amounted to $9.9m, compared to $12.4m — a decrease of 20.3%.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

