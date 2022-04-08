ArabFinance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Egypt Aluminum (Egyptalum) (EGAL) has endorsed the estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, targeting a net profit of EGP 1.608 billion, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 6th.

Moreover, the OGM has approved the FY 2022/2023 investment budget, with a sum of EGP 800 million to be self-financed.

The OGM also recommended bringing the company’s total production to 310,000 tons amid higher global prices.

The company’s board of directors previously endorsed the preliminary indicators of the FY 2022/2023 estimated budget, with a net profit after tax of EGP 1.26 billion.

Egyptalum is an Egypt-based company specialized in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications. The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.