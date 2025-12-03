Egypt’s ready-made garments and textiles sector has strong potential to achieve a major export leap and reach $20bn in annual exports by 2030, driven by global supply chain shifts and state-led efforts to strengthen manufacturing competitiveness, according to Mahmoud Ghazal, Member of the Textile Industries Chamber and Chairperson of Nile Textile Industries.

Ghazal said the 2030 target aligns closely with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to build a competitive, diversified and export-oriented economy. He noted that Egypt is adopting a manufacturing and export-driven development model similar to those that propelled economic growth in China, Germany and Mexico.

He pointed out that major global import markets—including the United States, the European Union and the Gulf region—currently import nearly $400bn worth of apparel and textile products each year. Capturing even a small share of these markets, estimated at around five percent, would enable Egypt to meet its $20bn export ambition.

Ghazal added that ongoing global supply chain realignments, driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting trade flows, present a timely opportunity for Egypt to expand its export presence and attract new international buyers. However, he stressed that the country’s 2024 export levels fall significantly short of this potential. During the year, ready-made garments generated $2.9bn, home textiles $254m, and woven and knitted fabrics $230m, highlighting the large gap between current performance and available global opportunities.

He identified several obstacles slowing progress, including slow customs procedures, documentation delays, the need for a more agile investment climate and the importance of enhancing the capabilities of public-sector staff involved in export processes. Overcoming these challenges, he said, is essential for creating an environment that supports rapid export growth.

To accelerate momentum, Ghazal called for new mechanisms to strengthen the sector’s structure and competitiveness. He emphasised the importance of creating export cooperatives that would allow micro and small factories to integrate into global supply chains by improving product quality, receiving technical guidance and participating in large export contracts. He also highlighted the need to establish support centres for small enterprises to enhance their technical and administrative capacity and improve their linkages with major exporters. Strengthening vertical integration across the value chain—from spinning to sewing—remains a priority, he said, as it would reduce reliance on imported inputs and increase value added domestically.

Ghazal explained that Egypt’s export growth will ultimately depend on two complementary pathways. The first is OEM and B2B production, which he described as the quickest route to scaling export volumes and capturing new market share. The second is the development of Egyptian brands for international markets, a longer-term strategy that requires substantial investment in design, marketing and branding capabilities.

He concluded that achieving $20bn in apparel exports by 2030 is entirely feasible, provided that clear plans are implemented and the private sector is fully engaged. Removing customs, administrative and investment barriers, he added, would accelerate progress and help position the garments and textiles industry as a key driver of Egypt’s broader target of generating $150bn in total annual exports.

