UAE - EDGE, a leading UAE advanced technology and defence group, has joined hands with Indra Sistemas, a world-leading information technology and defence systems company with a footprint in over 140 countries worldwide, and a significant player in major European programmes, to establish a new venture, PULSE, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

PULSE aims to foster local capabilities for the design and manufacture of state-of-the-art radar systems, supported by a robust order pipeline from existing and potential customers in high-potential markets worldwide, said the company in a statement.

The agreement consolidates and strengthens the partnership between the two companies which began in 2023, it added.

The agreement will allow the creation of two companies. The first will be 50.01% owned by Indra and 49.99% by EDGE, and will focus on the development, design, integration, sales and maintenance of state-of-the-art radars.

The second one, 50.01% owned by EDGE, and 49.99% by Indra, will be responsible for the manufacturing of these radars in a new state-of-the-art factory located in Abu Dhabi.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s Managing Director and CEO, and Indra´s CEO José Vicente de los Mozos were in Madrid to sign the JV deal, that includes the shareholders’ agreements, in the presence of Spain’s Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles Fernández; the Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, Amparo Valcarce; Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE Group’s Chairman; Marc Murtra, Indra’s Chairman and officials from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, among other figures.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony in Madrid, Al Bannai said: "The establishment of PULSE marks a transformative milestone in advancing the global defence landscape by delivering state-of- the-art radar systems."

"This joint venture between EDGE and Indra addresses critical capability gaps, showcasing the power of innovation and technology transfer to enhance operational excellence and global security. It reflects our dedication to building meaningful partnerships that drive progress and foster stability across key regions," he stated.

Murtra pointed out that this agreement, in partnership with EDGE, will provide next-generation radar systems.

"It will include advanced research infrastructure, laboratories, and testing facilities, all based in the UAE. This is an important step that will enable Indra to expand its global footprint and develop our valued relationship with EDGE," he added.

Al Marar said: "PULSE is a testament to the power of collaboration, combining the expertise of EDGE and Indra to design, develop, and manufacture next-generation radar systems and export these to our key customers."

"By investing in advanced production facilities, we are positioning the UAE as a global hub for radar innovation, shaping the future of defence technology across air, land, and maritime domains. It also embodies our strategic vision to expand the UAE’s industrial capacity in advanced technologies and establish sovereign capabilities, driving self-reliance and innovation on a global scale," he added.

José Vicente said: "In Abu Dhabi, we plan to create a new state-of-the-art factory with the most sophisticated technology, prepared to respond to the high anticipated demand for the most innovative radar systems in the coming years."

"The new entity we are going to create with EDGE will help us accelerate the transformation of the defence business towards a more international profile and mindset, as outlined in our Leading the Future strategic plan," he added.

As per the deal, PULSE will focus on engineering, developing, manufacturing, integrating, and maintaining existing and future radar systems and their components, as well as marketing them in high-potential markets, thus opening up numerous international business opportunities.

The aim of the new joint venture is to increase radar production capacity and sales, provide the UAE with new radar capabilities through the transfer of knowledge and experience and train and develop skilled local professionals, said EDGE in the statement.

The company is expected to initially employ highly specialised and experienced Indra professionals and Emirati employees who are both recent graduates and young professionals, as well as engineers, technical experts and commercial profiles, it added.

