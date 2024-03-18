Dubai is planning to scale up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, according to a statement by Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

‘The Council looks forward to supporting private companies in building and installing charging stations in line with the public-private partnership [PPP] model,’ a press statement on the 81st meeting of the Council said.

The meeting discussed recommendations to support the strategic direction to increase the infrastructure for EV charging stations across the Emirate.

By the end of January 2024, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in Dubai reached 49,300 vehicles, and more than 390 charging stations were installed, the statement noted.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

