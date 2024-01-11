Dubai Municipality is expected to award the consultancy contract for the supervision of construction works for the Engineered Hazardous Waste Treatment Centre in JAHWTF [Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility] by the first quarter of 2024, a source told Zawya Projects.

“The request for proposal (RFP) for the main construction contract was released on 22 December 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 12 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

