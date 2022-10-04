Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Cement Company (ACC) announced on Tuesday that China National Building Materials Company has notified its inability to complete a cement mills project at ACC’s Rabigh plant.

The project is 99.53 percent complete, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contractor did not adhere to the project schedule, requesting a third-party sub-contractor to finish the project.

The cement producer is currently assessing the technical and contractual position to find the most suitable way to complete the project's remaining works, the statement said, adding that the decision will be taken after evaluating the technical and commercial offers from the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

In December 2021, ACC had said it expected to start commercial operations at the cement line in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Writing by D Madhura; Additional writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

