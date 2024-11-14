A Chinese company has made an offer to build a large waste treatment plant in Iraq following the Arab country’s decision to exploit waste in power generation and other purposes, an Iraqi official was reported on Thursday as saying.

The company, which was not named, offered to set up the project in the Central Babil Governorate and has presented the proposal to Babil’s Investment Commission, its Director Abdul Jalil Al-Shujairi said.

“We are studying the proposal for this project, which is the first in Babil…we are also in touch with local municipalities for waste gathering,” he said.

The proposal for the plant, described as “massive” will be presented to Parliament for approval, Shujairi added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

