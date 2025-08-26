The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced on Tuesday that EVERFAR Textile Egypt will set up an export-oriented garment factory in Qantara West Industrial Zone at a total investment of $130 million.

EVERFAR Textile Egypt is the local subsidiary of Chinese industrial group specialising in textiles, ready-made garments, and garment accessories, the SCZONE press statement said without identifying the parent company.

The statement said the integrated manufacturing hub, covering a total area of 145,000 square metres, is expected to generate over 3,200 direct job opportunities.

It will produce more than 7.5 million tonnes of processed fabric, over 20 million meters of garment fabric, 3.6 million pieces of garments, and large quantities of garment accessories.

The total number of projects in Qantara West Industrial Zone stands at 35, with cumulative investments reaching approximately $989.3 million, the statement noted.`

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.